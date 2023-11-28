Government, through the Interior Ministry, has declared Friday, December 1, 2023, as a statutory holiday to mark the annual Farmers’ Day celebration.

A statement, signed by the sector Minister, Ambrose Dery, has urged the public to observe the day as such throughout the country.

This year’s celebration, which will be the 39th edition is themed: “Delivering smart for sustainable food security and resilience”.

The celebration on Monday kickstarted with a National Agricultural Fair at the Ministries enclave and will end on Friday.

The last day of the National Agricultural Fair which falls on Friday would be celebrated with a Grand Durbar and Awards Ceremony in the Western region.

President Nana Akufo-Addo will confer national honours on best-performing farmers.

ALSO READ: