The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) has announced a five-day roadblock within the Ministries enclave as part of the 2023 Farmers’ Day celebrations.

The road closure is to make way for a five-day Agricultural fair ahead of the grand farmers day durbar on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Dubbed Agrifest Ghana 2023, it is a fisheries and Agric event which will take place between Monday, November 26 to Friday, December 1, to boost the annual celebration.

The affected roads will be the section from the Starlet 91 Road to the National Theatre traffic light, the Ridge Roundabout through the Principal Streets of Parliament House, Independence Square, the John Evans Atta Mills Highway, the Court Complex to the Principal Streets of the National Theatre.

However, official pass will be granted to vehicles of Ministers, Head of Civil Service, Auditor General , Controller and Accountant General, Deputy Ministers, Chief Directors and Directors to be able to access blocked areas to their respective offices.

MoFA in a statement directed that staff and clients of the affected government institutions are to park their vehicles at either the Independence Square or the Afua Sutherland Park.

Additionally, personnel from the Ghana Police Service will be deployed to ensure adequate security and safety of vehicles parked in the designated areas.

