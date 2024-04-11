The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) says it has not given the green light to commercialise certain maize and soya bean products.

Some commercial, small-scale farmers and aggregators have expressed concerns on the registration and approval of 14 maize and soya bean products for use in food, feed, and other industrial applications by the National Biosafety Authority, under the Biosafety Act 2011 (831).

However, MoFA in a statement on Wednesday set the records straight.

“It is instructive to note that MoFA has not, through its National Variety Release and Registration Committee (NVRRC) of the National Seed Council (NSC) approved the commercialisation of the maize and soya products as approved by NBA.

“Thus, these said released products should not and must not be used as seeds in Ghana,” the statement read in parts.

Reiterating commitment to monitor the use of these products, the Ministry also encouraged all stakeholders, including commercial and small-scale farmers, to adhere to the use of MoFA-approved (registered) seed varieties.

“This will help maintain the integrity of agricultural practices and ensure the well-being of both farmers and consumers in Ghana,” it added.

