The government, through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, is working on the establishment of a Grain Development Authority.

The outfit, according to Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, will permanently be responsible for grain production and price fluctuations in the country.

He disclosed this on Adom TV’s Badwam, stating plans are far advanced and progressing steadily.

Dr Akoto indicated the Attorney General, Godfred Dame Yeboah, within the week will be expected to present the bill before parliament to act on it.

“I presented it before Cabinet and it was approved so the AG will present it to parliament where the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs is standing by to move the motion for the processes to go through and be passed into a law because it is urgent for government,” he explained.