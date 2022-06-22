A Nigerian lady, Jenau, recently joined other mothers to show off the changes she experienced in her body due to pregnancy.

Her photos were so captivating that some social media users awarded her as the winner of the challenge.

In the photo slide which she shared via her official TikTok account, she looked so different before pregnancy and after.

One of the photos showed her looking so dark as she stands beside the hospital bed while showing off a hand sign.

Jenau said she used to be the one laughing at pregnant women until life played one on her. In another video, she showed her baby girl she revealed fought hard to survive against all odds.



Read reactions to the video:



@ayuuun145 said: “It hit you and then it slapped you and hit you again .”



@queenroro045 reacted: “The pregnancy nose I don’t know why our nose has to get so big lol that had to be a girl child .”



Angel Khaleed said: “Omo na you win the pregnancy challenge ooo. No cap.”



@shanecetv commented: ” it really humble you darling I don’t know why during pregnancy our nose of to Increase.”



Credit: Legit.ng