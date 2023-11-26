Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has praised youngster, Kobbie Mainoo after his impressive debut performance in the game against Everton on Sunday afternoon.

The 18-year-old UK-born of Ghanaian descent returned to the United’s squad for the first time after recovering from an injury he suffered during pre-season.

Stepping up to the big occasion, Mainoo put in a good shift and helped the Red Devils to secure a deserved 3-0 win at Goodison Park.

Speaking in his post-match interview, manager Erik ten Hag said it’s really good to have Kobbie Mainoo back.

He said the teenager is a very good player and a mature one.

“We have to develop players. Kids have to deserve it. It was painful for us when he got a bad injury in pre-season but now he’s back. He’s a good boy, very mature. He showed it today. I like him,” the Manchester United boss said.

Kobbie Mainoo looks set to play in more games for Manchester United as the season progresses.

He will hope to keep his impressive performance going when Manchester United travel to face Galatasaray S.K. on Wednesday at the RAMS Park in the Champions League.