President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced the government’s plan to establish an Agricultural Land Information Bank.

This, according to him, forms part of the ‘Ghana Cares Obaatanpa’ programme, and it will enable landowners to make lands they intend to lease, available to investors.

President Akufo-Addo made the announcement at the 2021 National Farmers’ Day celebration on Friday, December 3, 2021, in Cape Coast.

The president explained the establishment will also help to address challenges associated with land searches for farming and other investment purposes, as well as reduce related costs.

“Government is aware that investors continue to face challenges with respect to accessing agricultural land due to the unfortunate multiple land tenure arrangements and the absence of satisfactory documentation on land titles.

“As part of the Ghana Cares Obaatanpa programme, the government is creating an agricultural land information bank which will enable landowners to put forward lands they intend to lease to investors,” he said.

He also announced that a framework for subsidy on loans granted to agribusinesses is in the offing.

“A framework is being developed to provide a 50% interest rate subsidy for loans advanced to qualified agribusiness by financial institutions.

“This will be extended to qualified farmers to expand poultry production operations for hatchery and processing plants,” he added.

The target, he noted, is to support the farmers with affordable financing to produce five million broiler birds equivalent to 10,000 metric tonnes of meat by the end of this month of December.

This year’s celebration was themed, Planting for food and jobs – Consolidating food systems in Ghana.