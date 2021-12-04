Former President John Mahama is advocating for the agricultural sector to be made attractive to Ghanaian youth.

Mr Mahama has urged stakeholders to diversify by delving into agro-processing and agri-business.

Mr Mahama made these proposals in a message to farmers on the 37th National Farmers’ Day celebration.

“Heartiest congratulations to our farmers and fishers on the occasion of this year’s National Farmers’ Day. You remain our heroines and heroes.

“Through your effort, Agriculture continues to be the mainstay of our economy, employing most of our nation’s working population and being a leading contributor to GDP,” he lauded.

This, he believes, will ensure value addition and wealth creation for all persons in the agriculture value chain, adding the wealth must benefit farmers and fishers, and also the country.

“This way, we can get more young people into agriculture to employ more of Ghana’s youth and increase our food stock.

“We will also earn foreign exchange through exports and, ultimately increase the income levels of our hardworking farmers and fishers,” he charged.

ALSO READ:

He stressed the world is fast changing and the country must find new ways of doing business, “if we are to survive.”

Read the full message below:

Heartiest congratulations to our farmers and fishers on the occasion of this year’s National Farmers Day. You remain our heroines and heroes.

Through your effort, Agriculture continues to be the mainstay of our economy, employing most of our nation’s working population and being a leading contributor to GDP.

Not only do you provide our nation’s food and nutrition needs, you also wield the potential to eradicate hunger and poverty and lead our country toward rapid industrialization and shared prosperity through agribusiness.

As we commemorate this important day, we must diversify by delving into agro-processing and agri-business as ways of ensuring value addition and wealth creation for all persons in the agriculture value chain.

This wealth must particularly benefit our farmers and fishers, and also the country.

This way, we can get more young people into agriculture to employ more of Ghana’s youth and increase our food stock.

We will also earn foreign exchange through exports and, ultimately increase the income levels of our hardworking farmers and fishers.

Our world is fast changing, and we must find new ways of doing business, if we are to survive.

I believe once government averts its mind to the opportunities and comparative advantage we have as a country, we can achieve the goal of prosperity for our country and its people.

Happy Farmers Day!