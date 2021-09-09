Former British High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin, has stirred laughter on social media with his reaction to former President John Mahama‘s do or die comment.

Despite the controversies sparked in the last 48 hours, Mr Benjamin decided to give a hilarious twist to it.

In his reaction, he made reference to the National Democratic Congress Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon in the 2020 election, John Dumelo’s I dey for you slogan.

Taking to his Twitter page, he asked the actor cum politician if he has changed the famous slogan with emphasis on do or die.

ALSO READ:

He asked: @johndumelo1 – my friend, have you patented the slogan “I Dey Do Or Die 4 U” yet?

.@johndumelo1 – my friend, have you patented the slogan “I Dey Do Or Die 4 U” yet? — (((Jon Benjamin))) 🇬🇧🇲🇽🇨🇱🇬🇭 ✡️ (@JonBenjamin19) September 9, 2021

In response, Mr Dumelo said he was yet to change it, adding he might include Spanish.

He wrote: Ahhhhh not yet!!! But soon…I might add some Spanish to it.

Ahhhhh not yet!!! But soon…I might add some spanish to it https://t.co/1hx4vXrRTp — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) September 9, 2021

The comments of the duo have generated hilarious comments from tweeps who have chanced on it.

Read some reactions below:

LIVING IN GHANA UNDER THIS PRESENT GOVERNMENT IS A DO or DIE AFFAIRS. — R̶E̶D̶ H̶U̶N̶T̶E̶R̶ (@imredhunter_) September 9, 2021

Full time agenda man😂😂😂 — Kwame GEORGE. (@GEHUN81) September 9, 2021

Ahhh @JonBenjamin19 . I love this man😂😂🥰 — OBUASI ~PAPARAZZY 🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@Razzynana5) September 9, 2021

😂😂😂 I tink he did — The humble guy (@Abdul_Razakg) September 9, 2021

A competent employee! 😂 😂 😂 😂 — Mahmoud (@zerdne) September 9, 2021