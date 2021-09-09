Three persons have been arrested by the military command in the Ashanti Region for illegal possession of military accoutrements.

The three were arrested at a mining site in the Manso Nkwanta enclave when they were allegedly extorting money from some miners on Wednesday, September 8.

They drove in two SUVs with registration numbers GE 7122-19 and GR 1303-16.

The three are Collins Annin, Obeng Daniel, and Edward Akwasi Anokye.

The Ashanti regional security liaison, Rtd. Colonel Kofi Authur, said, “the three were arrested Wednesday night by the national taskforce team deployed to check illegal mining.”

The suspects are in the custody of the military and will soon be transported to Accra on the orders of the CDS, 3news.com has reported.