An inter-racial couple’s wedding is presently trending on social media with claims that the Nigerian bride was previously engaged to the fraud boy known in Nigeria as Yahoo Boy that linked her up with the white groom.

According to viral reports, the yahoo boy with the nickname PMT, involved his fiancée in his dealings with the British client he intended swindling by having her talk to him and hold video calls with him to make the transaction look legit.

Things, however, took a twist when the British man and the Yahoo boy’s fiancee went behind him and got married at the Ikoyi marriage registry in Lagos on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

The Yahoo guy is allegedly now depressed and feels used, especially as his fiancee has totally cut off all access to communication with him.

This has sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media with many hailing the Yahoo Guy’s fiancee for dumping him for greener pastures.

Yahoo Boys are young men —usually aged between 22-29 years—who specialise in various types of cybercrime.

Many of them may be undergraduates or college dropouts whose distinct lifestyles of fast cars, wealth and ostentation are the envy of many of their age-mates. The Yahoo Boys are not limited by geography— the internet is their home— and their victims are as diverse as there are naive and people ready to fall for get-rich-quick scams.