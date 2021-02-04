Former British High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin, has sent a funny birthday wish to his good friend, Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo.

The former diplomat to Ghana, who teases Mr Dumelo every time he finds himself in hot waters, jabbed again, but with a hilarious birthday message this time round.

The National Democratic Congress’ 2020 parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuoguon turned 37 years on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Many people, including Mr Dumelo’s wife, wished him well with sweet messages on his special occasion.

One of the most notable messages came from the British diplomat who brought a message which could be described as mischievous.

Mr Benjamin, taking to his Twitter page, wrote: @johndumelo1 – a very, very happy birthday to you, my friend. That’s not the vehicle I was expecting to see you with! But I like the colour.