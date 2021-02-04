The latest photo of Sandra Ababio, Lil Win’s rumoured girlfriend, has triggered massive reactions from fans with some saying she has changed.

She looks all bright in the photo in which she posed in a way to ensure her beautiful features stand out.

She posed at her doorstep with her beautiful bag strapped onto her left arm.

READ ALSO:

In the caption, she wished her fans a happy new month and thanked God for the many blessings upon her life.

Here are some of the reactions:

Nharnay Yaa made a close observation and wrote that the actress had changed: