Kumawood actress and alleged girlfriend of actor Lil Win, Sandra Ababio, has stunned Ghanaians with a new video she shared.

Actress Ababio looked ravishing from head to toe and wore a dress that put her body details on full display.

She is seen trying to pull her dress up in order to cover her cleavage but she could not.

Perhaps, it is for this reason that she indicated in the caption that came with the video that she needed help to cover her husband’s property.

As usual, she disabled the comment section of her post in order to avoid comments from fans.

She has long been rumoured to be the girlfriend of actor Lil Win, and indirectly, the two seem to have confirmed the rumour.