Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko narrowly beat Ebusua Dwarfs at the Cape Coast stadium on Wednesday to go one point behind Ghana Premier League leaders Karela United.

The Porcupine Warriors needed a second-half header by Christopher Nettey to ensure that they pick up all three points.

The defender pounced on a cross from Patrick Asmah to head home from close range.

The win sends Kotoko to fourth in the Ghana Premier League table.

The result means the Kumasi-based club has now gone three games unbeaten in the league and will like to continue their vein of form when they welcome Aduana Stars.




