One of the fascinating things about actress Sandra Ababio is her love for fashion and how elegant she rocks her outfits.

The Kumawood actress is stepping out on her gram and she is giving us some tips on how to rock the style. She has proven that you can still channel your sass while wearing leather pants.

Before now, leather pants weren’t the easiest to pull off especially for those without good fashion ideas.

READ ALSO:

Adorned in a blush pink leather pant, she paired her pant with a white unbuttoned shirt while flaunting her cleavage.

She complemented her outfit with a nude stiletto making her look smart. Nothing is as sexy as rocking bold makeup and stunning hairstyle.

She is all shades of confidence and elegance in this outfit as she serves a power look.