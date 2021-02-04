Gifty Mawunya Nkornu, wife of Ghanaian actor and politician, John Setor Dumelo, is celebrating her husband’s birthday with some adorable photos and a sweet message.

Earlier Wednesday morning, the award-winning actor took to his various social media platforms to wish himself a happy birthday.

After his post, a lot of his celebrity friends, fans, and loved ones wished him well too with great reactions to the photo he shared.

READ ALSO:

In the spirit of showing her hubby, who recently contested to become the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, love Mrs Dumelo took to her Instagram page to share some photos of the two.

She flaunted her curves in the photo and posed beside her hubby in the other photo.

Mrs Dumelo shared two photos with the two in matching white shirts and a pair of jeans with the caption:

“Happy birthday @johndumelo1 may the Almighty God continue to bless and uplift you in Jesus name. Amen! I adore you, babe.”