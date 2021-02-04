The Vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, could lose the primaries to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024, except he is supported by Alan John Kyerematen, Ben Ephson has said.

Mr Ephson, who is a senior journalist and a pollster with written materials on analysis of elections, made this known on Tuesday, February 3, 2021, on Accra based Angel FM.

According to him, the Ashanti Region – the stronghold of the NPP – would vote against Dr Bawumia and the NPP in the presidential election, if he contests and wins the primaries.

Likewise, Trade and Industries Minister-nominee will suffer the same fate from people of northern descent, if he becomes the governing party’s candidate for the 2024 presidential contest.

Options available

The Managing Editor for the Daily Dispatch newspaper is, thus, advising that the NPP stands a better chance of winning in 2024 if it allows either of the two men to run as presidential candidate and the other his running mate.

“There is one possibility: Dr Bawumia should run as president supported by Alan Kyerematen, or Kyerematen supported by Dr Bawumia as his Vice-President,” Mr Ephson suggested.

Another possibility that might play in Dr Bawumia’s favour, is for the sitting president, Nana Akufo-Addo to abdicate power to Dr Bawumia in his last year of office as President.

“President Nana Akufo-Addo should, in his last year of office, resign with sick leave and allow Bawumia to govern the country as President. Dr Bawumia would then make Alan Kyerematen his Vice and take it from there,” he suggested.

Mr Ephson’s comments came at the back of some polls he conducted that suggested that some five persons are likely to contest the flagbearer position in the NPP to replace President Akufo-Addo ahead of the 2024 elections.

These persons include current Vice president, Dr Bawumia, Mr Kyerematen, Minister-designate for Trade and Industries, Joe Ghartey, former Minister for Railways, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, former Member for Parliament for Offinso North Constituency and Boakye Agyako, former Minister for Energy.