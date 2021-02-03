Founder and Leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, has dismissed reports of prophesying that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will be elected as the New Patriotic Party’s flag bearer for the 2024 elections.

According to him, the report titled Nothing Can Stop Bawumia From Becoming NPP’s flagbearer in 2024 and fast circulating is false.

Reacting to the report in a Facebook post, he said the reports of the prophecy are being calculated by some unscrupulous people to stage their own parochial agenda.

The man of God, who has described himself as Ghana’s spiritual father, urged the public to disregard the false story and treat it with all the contempt it deserves.

ALSO READ:

Meanwhile, he has indicated the publication has been referred to his lawyers for advice.

Read the post below: