As the country fights the second surge in Covid-19 cases, the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) has tested 152,667 passengers as of February 1.

Out of the said number, KIA has recorded a total number of 1,136 Covid-19 cases, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

According to the statistics by the Service, 41% of the infected persons were Ghanaians while 59% were non-Ghanaians.

Again, the statistics indicated that 39% of the total infected patients were females while 61% were males.

Relatedly, management of the Airport has revised the safety measures that must be strictly observed by passengers travelling to Ghana.

These new safety guidelines are expected to take effect from Monday, February 8, 2021.

According to a statement issued by KIA, all other passengers arriving in the country on international flights (including those arriving from the ECOWAS region) must not have symptoms suggestive of Covid-19 including a limited body temperature of more than 38°C.

In addition, airlines, that board passengers without PCR test results or transport passengers with positive PCR test results into the country, will be fined a sum of $3,500 per passenger.