A journalist with Obrumankoma FM at Mankessim in the Central Region had the shock of his life on Wednesday.

This was when he was allegedly slapped by a Police officer for asking the latter why he was not wearing a face mask.

The police officer was said to have been on patrol duty with his colleagues enforcing COVID-19 protocols which include the wearing of a face mask.

The victim (name withheld) in an interview with Kasapa FM said his motivation for questioning the policeman was to get him to lead by example by wearing a face mask.

He said immediately he asked the police officer for his face mask, the latter slapped him three times causing him to lose his wedding ring which fell down in the process.

According to the journalist, the incident drew a large crowd to the scene to separate the two.

He narrated that the police officer still burning with anger followed up and stormed the front desk of his office and continued the assault.

Meanwhile, the matter has been reported to the Mankessim Police Command for investigations.