A man believed to be in his late 30s has been found dead at the Mankessim cemetery in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

The deceased whose lifeless body was discovered on Friday morning is yet to be identified.

Residents in an interview with Adom News said they are living in fear and have called for heightened security.

Some residents said they suspect the young man was murdered somewhere and his body dumped at the cemetery.

He has injuries on parts of his body.

As at the time of filing this report, the police was yet to retrieve the body.

