A young woman has been mysteriously found drowned in the Upper Manya Krobo district in the Eastern Region.

The locals stumbled upon her body floating near the shore of River Afram in the Akotoe community.

Witnesses immediately rushed to town to inform community elders.

A group was assembled the following morning to return to the scene, only to uncover disturbing evidence suggesting foul play.

The victim, believed to be an 18-year-old female, was found with a sack loaded with stones tied around her waist, in an apparent attempt by her assailants to drown her body.

Despite the effort, the weight failed to submerge her, leaving her remains visible.

Authorities were promptly alerted, and an official report was filed with the Police.

The body has since been retrieved and transported to the Police hospital morgue in Accra for further investigation.

“They saw something floating on the water, so they went closer and saw that it was a human being that got drowned so they quickly ran to town to report to an elderly person. The following morning they organized and went to the site and found out that it was a young lady but they didn’t touch the body. So they went to the police to make an official report”.

Akor Samuel Odehi, the District Director of the National Disaster Management Organization confirmed to Starr FM.

“The report they brought to me was that when for the body they realized that the young lady of about 18 years was killed. There was a sack loaded with stones so they tied the sack with the stone and hooked it around the lady’s waist thinking the stone with sink the lady so that nobody see the body but the body was still floating” he said.

The community remains on edge following the discovering of the body.

It comes amidst recent cases of mysterious killings of women in the Krobo enclave. One suspect was recently arrested in connection with the crime.

He is alleged to have confessed to the killings but claimed a chop bar operator hired him to do so for some rituals.

