A 40-year-old taxi driver has been found dead in a cocoa farm at Agona in the Sekyere South District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, identified as Clement Asiedu, was reportedly found with his legs and hands tied with a rope.

Speaking to OTEC News, the brother of the deceased, Yakubu Yahaya, disclosed that the lifeless body of the driver suspected to have been murdered was discovered by some passersby with his mouth taped with glue.

“He went out to work with Toyota Vitz commercial taxi cab with registration number As-7304-22 on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, and never returned.

“Prior to his demise, I spoke to him, and he told me he was dropping a customer at Agona on the Mampong road but he took more than enough time to return.

“We went to the area in search of him only to be told by police in the area that he has been found dead,” he narrated.

