Some residents in Mpataba, in the Jomoro District of the Western region, have invoked curses on the alleged killers of Shadrach Arloo.

A policeman and a security guard at West Hills Mall in Accra allegedly assaulted Shadrach Arloo, a native of Mpataba.

He died after allegedly being tasered by the guard.

This development has led some residents of Mpataba to protest on the main road near a stream (deity) to invoke curses on persons involved in killing their kinsman.

They called on the town gods to deal with the alleged perpetrators and their families.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, and family members of the late Shadrach Arloo have held a press conference, demanding justice for the late Shadrach Arloo.

Docas Affo-Toffey, reading the press statement on behalf of the family, demanded that an independent investigation be conducted to ascertain the truth behind the killing of Shadrach.

She appealed to the President of the Republic to urgently condemn the act, as he did for George Floyd in the US.

In an interview, the parents of the late Shadrach Arloo also said their son left behind a four-year-old boy who needed to be catered for and therefore demanded compensation from the state.