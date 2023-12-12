Shop manager of Max Buy Ghana Limited, dealers of electrical Appliances within the West Hills Mall, Boafo Osei Kwame, has been discharged by the Sowutuom District Court for murder.

This was upon the advice of the Attorney General’s Department after autopsy result on the incident that happened on January 30, 2023.

The accused was freed by the Magistrate Stephen Tebiri after the Police Prosecutor Inspector MK Kwakye told the Court that, per a fiat from the AG’s department, the accused was to be discharged.

Post moterm report revealed that, Shadrack Arloo, 33, (deceased) died from “Asphyxiation and obstruction of airway by a foreign body.”

Boafo Osei Kwame, was arrested in January 30 and was on a provisional charged of murder after he was alleged to have used a Taser to shock Arloo, leading to his death.

Following the post mortem examination and the cause of death known, the Attorney General’s Office per a fiat advised that the accused be discharged.

The Magistrate His Worship Stephen Tebiri discharged him after the Police Inspector MK Kwakye had told the Court that, “the fiat says accused should be discharged.”

The accused was discharged as far back on July 20, 2023 upon a follow up at the Court.

The Defence lawyers were led by Andrew Kudzo Vortia.

