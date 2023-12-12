Popular Kumawood actor, Salinko, has made a startling revelation about a disputed paternity issue with his ex-girlfriend.

Salinko opened up on a relationship with his ex-lover who deceived him into caring for a child that was not his.

According to him, he was initially excited about the news of being a father since they lost their first pregnancy.

Salinko recounted how he was supportive during the entire period of the pregnancy, and even housed his lover in his plush mansion in Kumasi while he stayed in Accra to work.

However, just four months after they birthed their child, the actor said his lover’s actions became questionable and there were controversies surrounding the paternity of the child.

Trouble began to brew when Salinko received a distressing call while working in Accra about a man who had stormed him house, accusing him of snatching his lover and child.

Shocked and upset, Salinko said he instructed his girlfriend to vacate his house while he returned to Accra to address the situation.

To his surprise, the accuser turned out to be someone he knew personally as a Kumawood actor.

The confrontation prompted Salinko to demand an explanation from his ex-girlfriend, who, in the presence of her family, confessed to double dating.

“After I sent her packing, she brought in her father to apologise on her behalf. I told them I am already attached to the child so I will continue taking care until he grows and I can afford a DNA. But deep down, we all know I am not the father,” he said in an interview on Adom TV‘s Okukuseku.

In light of this experience, Salinko and his current wife have made a decision to avoid having mutual friends and to be cautious about entertaining new acquaintances.