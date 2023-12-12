The Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) has blamed the Communication Ministry for the brouhaha surrounding the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) platform.

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, on Monday warned that, television signals to homes and offices may be cut from next year.

She told parliament that this action is a result of broadcasters refusal to pay for their use of the DTT platform.

But GIBA President, Cecil Sunkwa-Mills on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, fought off the claims.

According to him, the minister has not been forthcoming with regards to consensus building on payments and other related matters.

“For the past three years, the Minister has not engaged us. The last meeting was with the Select Committee in Parliament. We made a call for a clear, fair and transparent procedure to determine the way forward.

“The committee assured that we will hear from them but the next day. The Minister issued invoices to the station on the DTT platform to pay $15,000 monthly but we challenged and it was discounted to $10,000,” he explained.

However, Mr Sunkwa-Mills stated no broadcaster at the moment has paid the $10,000 because they are in court due to the lack of due procedures.

“There is supposed to be a policy document, board and management that will supervise the platform but all these have not been done so the Minister is in charge now which is not to be so. So we are clearly not ready to make this process fair and clear,” he indicated.

ALSO READ: