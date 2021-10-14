The Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) has inaugurated the newly-elected President and Executive Council to run the affairs of the association.

At an event that took place at the GIBA Secretariat in Kokomlemle, Thursday, October 14, seven members of the council were sworn into office by the Association’s Chairman, Mr Crystal Djirackor.

The new team, led by President Cecil Thomas Nii Lante Sunkwa-Mills, a Consulting Partner of GOtv Ghana Limited, will oversee affairs for the next three years.

Other members of the team are Vice President Ernest Boateng of e-TV, Abdulai Awudu, General Manager, Adom Cluster of the Multimedia Group Limited, Prince Hari Crystal of Crystal TV, Aseda FM’s Matthew Martin Anderson, Kwabena Amponsah, and Mr Kwame Adu-Mante.

Delivering the address, the Chairman of the event, Mr Djirackor said he was optimistic the new members will supplement the work done by the exiting Andrew Danso-Annkorah-led council.

He applauded the outgoing council for their contribution in ensuring broadcast media remains strong in a period where junk and fake news are the order of the day.

Mr Djirackor also said he was convinced that the new team will play a pivotal role in collaborating with stakeholders to become the pride of the nation and a benchmark when it comes to patriotic, unwavering, bias-free broadcasting.

GIBA Chairman, Crystal Djirackor

He urged them to prepare to be wise, just, positive, firm and proactive to withstand the many difficult periods that may raise their heads.

Welcoming the new executives, outgoing President, Mr Andrew Danso-Aninkora, opined that just as his tenure did not succumb to pressure even at the peak of the Coronavirus pandemic, the new executives will hold the pride of the Association and materialize its visions.

He admonished his successors to, among many other things, ensure the free to air migration would be respected and protected at all cost.

It is Mr Danso-Aninkora’s prayer that under the current regime, the Broadcast Bill will be passed.

Giving his remark, President Cecil Sunkwa-Mills, who described his position as an honour, promised to work hand-in-hand with other members of the Council as well as other stakeholders to bring a good name to the Association.

He also pledged to focus on developing broadcast membership since that plays a pivotal role.

Disclosing how he intends to reach his objectives, Mr Sunkwa-Mills said he will push the effective use of the media, as well as explore new ways of monetizing and sustaining GIBA and the industry as a whole.

By the end of his tenure, he aims at supporting and enhancing local networks and promote cyber security.