After two years of an alleged rape accusation hanging on his neck, Kumawood actor Isaac Amoako has finally found his voice.

The attempted rape accusation was levelled against him by a colleague, Safia Haroun who detailed that but for the intervention of the late Bernard Nyarko, the actor would have had his way with her on set.

She alleged that her senior actor requested she brought something to his room, but he pounced on her before she could deliver the item.

Reacting to this, Mr Amoako, though could not authoritatively deny the allegation, said that is her side of the story.

He, however, denied calls to give details of the ordeal in an interview with Zionfelix.

Speaking on why he did not immediately defend himself, Mr Amoako, quoting a biblical verse, said he believes the Lord shall fight for him and he shall hold his peace.

People have already believed what they want to believe so there is no need to address the statement. When the incident happened I received a lot of calls before I even saw it in the news but I was not bothered. I was reading comments and 80% of people who have not even seen me before were insulting me.

Despite claiming they were close friends, the Kumawood actor stated he never for once reached out to her for clarity. He said he does not even have her phone contact.

When asked to simply answer without giving details if the attempted rape ever happened or not, Mr Amoako swerved the ‘yes or no’ response.



