Three seminarians abducted from same Chapel of Christ the King Major Seminary in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State are now free.

The moment they were led into their school’s chapel has surfaced online.

Recall that the three seminarians were abducted from same Chapel of Christ the King Major Seminary in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on Monday, October 11, 2021 by bandits.

They were set free on Wednesday night.

READ ALSO:

Chancellor of Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Reverend Father Emmanuel Uchechukwu Okolo, confirmed their release on Wednesday night.

He also prayed for the release of others still in captivity. One of the seminarians had to be helped as he couldn’t walk properly after being freed.

Watch the video below: