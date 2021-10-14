The playing body and the technical team of Hearts of Oak have been promised a sum if they are able to beat Wydad Athletic Club (WAC).

The Ghana Premier League side will host the Moroccan club in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the game, the 2020 Presidential candidate for the Liberal Party of Ghana, Kofi Akpaloo, said he will reward each player with a GHc1,000 if they win, adding that coach Samuel Boadu will also receive GHc2,000 should they emerge victorious.

Kofi Akpaloo

“I will give every Hearts player GH¢1,000 should they beat WAC on Sunday,” he told Kumasi-based OTEC FM.

“So far as Hearts is a Ghanaian team, it’s my prayer they progress to the next stage of the competition. They should go all out with the Phobian spirit as they did to win the Ghana Premier League,” he said.

The Phobians qualified for the CAF Champions League after winning the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

The second leg will be played in a week’s time in Rabat, Morocco.