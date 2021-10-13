Nigerian Actor, Jim Iyke has waded into the brouhaha surrounding the issue of LGBTQI in Ghana and Africa.

In an interview with Agyenkwa FM in Kumasi, the actor said he doesn’t understand the hatred against the LGBTQI community in Africa.

He urged people to change their perceptions against them, adding that, no one including Christians should have the right to judge people in the LGBTQI community.

He explained that no one was placed on earth to decide how someone lives their life.

Jim Iyke added that if their lives are not an impediment to anyone, he doesn’t see why they should be judged.

The Nollywood actor climaxed his opinion by saying that Jesus didn’t come for perfect people and homosexuals are no different.

