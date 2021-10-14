This is the terrifying moment a soldier, who was taking part in a parachute training course, plunges to the ground after his parachute fails to open – and miraculously survives.

Luis Alfonso Garces Vila was training at the School of Military Parachuting in Melgar, Tolima in Colombia on Saturday when he and his fellow soldiers jumped from a helicopter.

But when he jumped, his parachute apparently failed and he plunged straight to the ground – with the horrific drop being caught on video.

The footage of Luis’ fall seemed to suggest he fell from a great height, where he received medical attention at the scene and was stabilised.

The soldier was then referred to a healthcare centre in Girardot – 45 minutes away from the Tolemaida Air Base.

Local media reports have said Luis has since been moved to the Central Military Hospital in Bogota, and is treating several bruises and a broken leg, but his condition is stable.

Officials at the School of Military Parachuting have reportedly launched an internal investigation into why the equipment failed.

Reports have suggested one of his backup parachutes opened before Luis hit the ground.

The video of the fall has since been posted on Twitter, with one user, Agata Keyko commenting: “Thank you, my God, for favouring our soldier of the Homeland. God bless you, thank you very much for risking your lives for our country.”