A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Obuasi constituency, Edwin Ennin, has described as ‘nonsensical’ attempts by some executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to get re-elected unopposed.

He says it is not prudent for any executive of the party to gag other contenders from contesting them in constituency elections, scheduled for next year.

Mr Ennin was responding to a video purported to be the Ashanti Regional First Vice- Chairman of the NPP, Kwabena Nsenkyire, calling for party executives to be re-elected unopposed.

Mr Eninn says the alleged comments can only be treated as rhetorical.

Mr Eninn has openly declared his support for Alan Kyerematen should he contest as the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 election.

