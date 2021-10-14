Ghanaian comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, known publicly as Funny Face, has announced that he is in a new relationship with someone.

The Kasoa Trotro star took to his Instagram page to flaunt a lady who he claimed to be named Kukua and said he was his new lover.

Funny Face also indicated that Kukua was already pregnant for him and he was expecting twin sons very soon.

The comedian posted a photo of a lady on his wall who was seen wearing all-black attire and said she was his new lover.

ALSO READ:

Funny Face said he was going to open up to his followers about whatever was happening in his life so he felt it was only right for him to update them about his love life.

The former Cow and Chicken series cast professed his love for the lady and said he was more than excited to show her to the rest of the world.

Below is his post: