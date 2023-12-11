Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, is warning that television signals to homes and offices may be cut from next year.

The Minister insists that this action is a result of broadcasters refusing to pay for their use of the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) platform.

Digital Terrestrial Television is a technology for terrestrial television where television stations broadcast television content in a digital format.

According to the Minister, the government, which has been covering the cost of operating the platform, can no longer bear the expense.

Speaking in Parliament, the legislator insisted that, some media houses are refusing to pay despite receiving several notices.

“None of the broadcasters on the DTT platform pay for using it and this situation cannot continue in continue in our current economic state,” she said.

She added “GIBA is not a broadcaster hosted on this platform. So I don’t know in which capacity they would be acting. They have members who are broadcasters on the DTT platform but none of them have paid a pesewa today for being hosted on the platform.”

The Minister explained that the broadcasters hosted on the DTT platform have been notified that the government cannot continue to pay for operation and maintenance with matters currently pending in court.

She mentioned that while some broadcasters are currently negotiating payment terms with management, others have been adamant

“Government says it cannot continue to pay for it so if they do not pay for it, unfortunately, we will find ourselves in a situation where we cannot receive TV broadcast signals because the platform will be shut down for non-payment of operational expenses it is incurring,” the Communication Minister stated.

She, therefore, called on broadcasters to work together to ensure that the DTT platform stays operational.

Your unacceptable behaviour can’t be condoned – Kwabena Agyapong to LGBTQI+ members