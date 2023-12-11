The National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s presidential aspirant, John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his commitment to fighting corruption if elected as President in the 2024 general elections.

According to him, his administration’s fight against corruption will cut across all sectors within government.

“The sword of my fight against corruption will cut across – against past government officials, officials of the incumbent administration, civil and public servants, businesses, government suppliers, etc. if they fall foul of the law” he said in a tweet.

Mr. Mahama said his resolve to fight against corruption is to save money for reinvestment in the economy.

He added that “persons assigned to the public trust must be prepared to be accountable to the people.”

See full tweet below: