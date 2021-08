General Manager (GM), Adom Cluster of the Multimedia Group Limited (MGL), Abdulai Awudu, has been elected to serve on the next Executive Council of the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA).

Mr Awudu together with Kwame Adu-Mante will serve on the Council of GIBA for the next three years.

Cecil Sunkwa-Mills

Also, the Director of GOtv Ghana Limited, Cecil Sunkwa-Mills, was elected President of GIBA at the 2021 Annual General Meeting.