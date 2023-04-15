A burial ceremony has been held for Shadrack Arloo whose death occurred at West Hills Mall following alleged police brutality.

The ceremony took place at Mpataba in the Jomoro District of the Western region.

It was a sorrowful moment for the family, friends and Mpataba residents as they paid their last respects.

Scores of mourners wept uncontrollably as the hearse conveyed his mortal remains to the cemetery for burial.

His sister, gospel musician, Perpetual Didier took to Facebook to share a heartbreaking video from the funeral rites.

The 33-year-old man met his untimely death at the West Hills Mall in Accra on January 30, 2023.

Mr Arloo had gone to the mall to buy some items he was expected to carry along with him to his sister in Germany.

Perpetual Didier alleged her brother was beaten and tased to death during an incident with a police officer and a private security guard at the mall.

Family of man allegedly murdered at West Hills Mall to drag case to CHRAJ…

West Hills Mall death: Security Analyst proposes independent forensic autopsy

But a police statement dated February 7, 2023, said the deceased resisted arrest by the police officer on duty who was being assisted by private security guards at the scene.

The deceased according to the police in the process took a wrapped item from a polythene bag and swallowed it.

He became unconscious and was taken to the Sonotech Clinic for medical attention but was pronounced dead on arrival.