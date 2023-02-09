A Security Analyst with Global Intelligence, Samuel Nana Appiah, has proposed an independent forensic autopsy into the death of 32-year-old Shadrack Arloo at the West Hills Mall.

The family accused the police of foul play following an autopsy report that he died as a result of asphyxiation and obstruction of airway by a foreign body.

But Mr Appiah, speaking on Adom TV’s The Big Agenda, said an independent autopsy will cool heads and bring finality to the matter.

“The forensic investigation can help determine if indeed the said wee was found in the deceased’s throat, the time and number of hours the substance kept in the throat,” he said.

He added before an autopsy could take place, there should be a representative of the deceased, an officer from police administration and a third party who does not belong to any of either side.

“When I saw the police report stating that a relative of Shadrack was present as well as their lawyer who in this case is the third party, I said wow, the police have done a professional job.

“Since the family is doubtful about the report, there is the need to bring in an independent investigator to carry out a forensic investigation to help ascertain the truth of the matter,” he added.

