A Ga East Municipal Pathologist has given the cause of death of Shadrach Arloo as asphyxiation and obstruction of airway by a foreign body.

Shadrach Arloo, 32, died at the West Hills Mall following an altercation with private security guards and a police officer who were trying to search his bag.

He was allegedly beaten and tased to death by one of the said men when he resisted their advances, according to some eyewitness.

However, following a post-mortem examination conducted on the deceased’s body, on February 7, in the presence of his family members and lawyer, Mr Francis Xavier Sosu and some relatives of the accused, the verbal cause of death was given as asphyxiation and obstruction of airway by a foreign body.

The pathologist, Dr Rosana Polincio Segborwortso, had retrieved from the throat of the deceased eight zipped bags containing dry leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs tied in a piece of black polythene.

According to a police statement, the retrieved substances tested positive for cannabis when submitted for forensic examination in the presence of all the interested parties.

The case docket, the Police stated, is being forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office for study and advice to determine further police action.