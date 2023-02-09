The family of Shadrack Arloo whose death occurred at West Hills Mall has given the Ghana Police Service a seven-day ultimatum to reopen their investigation.

Failure to do so, according to them, will result in a petition to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to help them get justice for their relative.

“We are giving the police a one-week ultimatum to reopen the case and reinvestigate the matter if not, we will petition CHRAJ to intervene and if that also fails, we will petition President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo,” a lawyer of the family, Francis Xavier Sosu, said on Adom FM’s Burning Issues.

On the 31st of January, 2023, Mr Arloo met his untimely death when he had an altercation with a police officer at the West Hills Mall, Accra.

The circumstance leading to his death has raised concerns among family and Ghanaians due to which a petition has been presented to the Inspector-General of Police to investigate the matter and help get justice for their brother.

The police, in a statement, have since indicated an autopsy report revealed the deceased died from obstruction of the airway after he was choked by ‘wee’ [cannabis] in a black polythene bag.

Eight zipped bags containing dry leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs tied in a piece of black polythene was retrieved from the throat of the deceased and tested positive for cannabis (wee), according to the police.

ALSO READ:

Jomoro MP berates Police statement on West Hills incident

But lawyer Sosu said he was present with a representative of the family during the postmortem.

He added that the aforementioned substance was retrieved from the throat of the young man but believed that the police report was not conclusive.

“The police report only captured what happened during the autopsy and what was found in the deceased’s throat but the altercation between the deceased, the police office and private security person was not captured in the report,” he bemoaned.