Jomoro Member of Parliament, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, has stated that bad policing led to the death of Shadrack Arloo at the West Hills Mall.

She explained that even if the deceased swallowed drugs as per the police report, it was the duty of the police present’s duty to save lives.

Madam Affo-Toffey said pictures they had showed he [deceased] had been mercilessly beaten.

“We told them we wanted to bring our own private medical doctor and they agreed. They never said that they can give us the body for the procedure as their police report is saying.

“They only agreed that we can bring our own to do the post-mortem with the other pathologist and we agreed. And unfortunately, the doctor that agreed to come did not come. His sister Perpetual asked for suspension but they disagreed. We’re going to wait for further investigations,” she said on Accra-based Neat FM.

According to a police statement, there was a meeting with the family and other interested parties where they were given the option to have the post-mortem examination by their preferred pathologist but they agreed the police pathologist conducts it.

On 7th February, the post modem and the pathologist gave the verbal cause of death as asphyxiation and obstruction of the airway by a foreign body.

Per the report, eight zipped bags containing cannabis were retrieved from the throat of the deceased.

The case has since been sent to the Attorney General’s office to determine further police action.

But the MP said she personally doesn’t believe the autopsy report.