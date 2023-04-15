Aker Energy, the operator of the Deepwater Tano/Cape Three Points (DWT/CTP) block offshore Ghana has submitted a Plan of Development (PoD) to government today April 14, 2023.

It did so on behalf of its partners, a statement from the firm revealed.

“The oil firm said “This is a major milestone for us. We are proud to say that together with our partners and the Ghanaian authorities, we have submitted a comprehensive plan of development that will form the basis for the sustainable and efficient development of the Pecan field,” said Kadijah Amoah, Chief Executive Officer of the operator.

The PoD was presented to the Minister of Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, at the Ministry of Energy in Accra.

The PoD presents an overall plan for phased development and production of the resources in the DWT/CTP contract area.

The phased development plan will start with the development of the Pecan field as a firm phase one, being the largest of several discoveries in the contract area.

The main Pecan field, located in ultra-deep waters ranging from 2,400 to 2,700 meters about 115 kilometres offshore Ghana, will be developed with a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel and a subsea production system (SPS).

The operator and partners expect the Pecan field development and subsequent phases to provide significant proceeds to Ghana.

ALSO READ:

Minority calls for probe into Aker Energy’s oilfield dev’t

Aker Energy halts Ghana oilfield devt over involvement of Russian firm

“This has been a team effort and despite the significant challenges we faced, we have shown once again our resilience and unflinching commitment to the project. We now look forward to the approval of the PoD so we can get to work, developing and producing the resources for the ultimate benefit of the Ghanaian people,” said Ms Amoah.