Former Chief Executive of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Alex Mould says the comments made by the Ministry of Energy (MoE) in it’s response to his earlier article on Aker Energy clearly indicates its little or lack of knowledge in the management of the petroleum industry.

A press statement issued by Mr Mould on Saturday said “it is truly sad to think that the Energy Ministry and for that matter, President Akufo-Addo’s government genuinely has so little understanding of this industry.”

The MoE in a response to Mr Mould last Monday said the amendments to the Petroleum Agreements of Aker Energy and AGM were to provide regulatory certainty and incentives to support the realisation of Aker’s Pecan Project and increase investment in the AGM block.

But in his rebuttal, the former GNPC boss will have none of that.

Read the full statement below: