The family of Shadrack Arloo whose death occurred at West Hills Mall has set his burial for Saturday, April 15, 2023.

The final funeral rites according to the family will take place at Mpataba in the Jomoro District of the Western region.

There will be a wake keeping at the Mpataba Community Centre where his body will be laid in state.

The 33-year-old man met his untimely death at the West Hills Mall in Accra on January 30, 2023.

Mr Arloo had gone to the mall to buy some items he was expected to carry along with him to his sister in Germany.

Sister of the deceased, Perpetual Didier who is a known gospel musician alleged her brother was beaten and tased to death during an incident with a police officer and a private security guard at the mall.

But a police statement dated February 7, 2023, said that the deceased resisted arrest by the police officer on duty who was being assisted by private security guards at the scene.

The deceased according to the police in the process took a wrapped item from a polythene bag and swallowed it.

He became unconscious and was taken to the Sonotech Clinic for medical attention but was pronounced dead on arrival.