It was all emotional as Obra Drama Group warms the hearts of many gathered at the final funeral rites of Waakye with a beautiful flute performance.

The ceremony, which was held at the forecourt of the State House, saw many prominent movie actors celebrate the life of the the veteran actor, Prince Yawson.

The late actor, popularly known as Waakye, died at the 37 Military Hospital on August 1, 2022, at the age of 52.