The one-week observation of veteran actor, Prince Yawson, aka Waakye, is set to take place on Friday, August 26, 2022.

The ceremony is expected to take place at the Accra Tourism Information Centre.

Colleague actor and bosom friend, Bob Smith Junior aka Diaboloman, revealed this.

“The family has other funerals to take care of which is why they chose 26th August. The location is Accra Tourism Information Centre opposite Afrikiko’,” he told Accra-based TV XYZ.

The Ghanaian movie industry was on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, thrown into a state of mourning over the death of Waakye who over the years brought smiles to many homes.

He is said to have died between the hours of 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm after being rushed to the 37 Military Hospital the previous night.

Veteran actress Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, reacting to the death, made shocking revelations.

She disclosed Waakye was taken to Ridge Hospital but due to the lack of hospital beds, he was moved to the 37 Military Hospital where they encountered the same situation and the actor was therefore attended to on a stretcher.