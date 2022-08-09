The Apiate Support Fund has accrued GH¢45 million as of yesterday, August 8, 2022.

The amount is, however, GH¢25 million short of the GH¢70 million estimated for the rebuilding of the community.

The Chairperson of the Apiate Support Fund Committee, Rev. Dr Joyce Rosalind Aryee, who made this known, said the remaining amount must be mobilised as soon as possible for the project.

She, therefore, appealed to individuals and corporate entities to donate to the fund to help fill the gap.

Dr Aryee was speaking during a call on her by officials of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), who donated GH¢50,000 to the fund in Accra yesterday.

The GRA team was led by the Assistant Commissioner and Technical Aide to the Commissioner-General, Dominic Dokbilla Naab.

Decision

Mr Naab said the GRA’s decision to donate to the fund was because the people of Apiate were taxpayers and so it was important to help restore their livelihoods.

“If they have their livelihoods back, they will contribute more in terms of taxes for national development,” he said, adding that since the authority was a state entity that mobilises revenue for national development, it was important to support efforts in that direction.

He called for more support to raise the needed funds to ensure that the Apiate community was restored.

Commendation

Rev. Dr Aryee commended the GRA for the donation, describing the intervention as a step in the right direction.

She said the implementation committee had made considerable progress in its work but needed enough funds to deliver on its mandate.

“In the main area where the disaster destroyed every building, the committee has got architects to design good models for the buildings there, ranging from one-bedroom houses with kitchen and bathroom to seven-bedroom houses,” the chairperson added.

Recall

Maxam Ghana Limited, the company at the centre of the explosion that occurred at Appiatse in the Prestea Huni-Valley municipality in the Western Region, was fined $1 million, plus other costs, totalling $6 million.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ring-fenced the fine to be used for the reconstruction of the Appiatse community.